Cabot Properties welcomes Dominic Ambriano to leadership team to drive growth in Australia

Cabot Properties, a leading global investor, has appointed Dominic Ambriano as Director and Head of Asset Management in Australia, as it looks to expand its logistics portfolio in the region.

Based in Sydney, Ambriano will oversee asset management operations, aiming to maximise the value of the firm’s assets and drive forward its vertically integrated investment and development strategy in the Australian market.

This appointment is particularly significant given the growing importance of the Australian logistics market within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Sally Box, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific for Cabot Properties, emphasised Ambriano’s extensive experience as a driving force for the firm’s continued expansion. “Dominic’s expansive track record in real estate investment and asset management makes him an ideal choice to advance Cabot’s strategic growth in Australia,” Box said.

“His deep knowledge of the Australian logistics market, coupled with his expertise in capital management and sustainable asset repositioning, will bolster our team’s ability to execute on our investment strategy and continue to scale our platform in one of the APAC region’s key logistics markets.”

Ambriano brings nearly two decades of experience in Australia’s industrial and logistics real estate sector, with a focus on portfolio management, leasing, capital management, development, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Before joining Cabot, Ambriano managed more than AUD$8 billion in industrial real estate across both the east and west coasts of Australia.

Most recently, he served as Investment Manager, Logistics at Lendlease, where he played a key role in capital raising, leasing, asset repositioning, customer engagement, and sustainability efforts, helping to advance Lendlease’s logistics platform nationwide.

Ambriano’s previous positions at LOGOS Property and AMP Capital Real Estate further complement his broad skill set and extensive industry knowledge.

His appointment is set to strengthen Cabot’s ability to navigate and capitalize on the growing logistics opportunities within Australia, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to expanding its presence and investment footprint in the region.

