Blackstone brings in data science pioneer Len Laufer from Cerberus as new senior advisor

Buyout giant Blackstone has hired data science pioneer Len Laufer as its latest senior advisor.

Laufer founded Argus Information and Advisory Services in 1997, growing the business over 15 years into a major provider of information and analytical solutions to the payments industry.

He went on to lead JPMorgan Chase’s machine learning and data science efforts as head of intelligent solutions, and most recently was CEO of Cerberus Technology Solutions, the operating subsidiary of Cerberus Capital Management.

He will advise across Blackstone’s businesses, with a focus on Blackstone Growth, the firm’s growth equity investing platform.

Vini Letteri, senior managing director and head of financial services for Blackstone Growth, said, “Len’s breadth of experience and first-hand understanding of the challenges of scaling a business will be invaluable to our portfolio companies and their founders.

“All companies, regardless of their industry, are looking to better use technology to improve their business and protect against disruption.

“Len’s knowledge will be a real benefit as they face these challenges.”

Laufer added, “I applaud Blackstone’s emphasis on the importance of data and technology as both an investing theme and as an operational imperative for the companies across its portfolio.”

