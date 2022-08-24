Ares names secondaries maestro Miller as CEO of Private Markets Fund

Ares Management has named partner Barry Miller as the CEO of its secondaries-focused Ares Private Markets Fund.

Miller joined Ares last summer after eight years as a partner in the Landmark Partners private equity group, focusing on origination, underwriting and negotiation of secondary private equity investments.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

He was previously head of private equity at the New York City Retirement Systems, a partner at Pomona Capital and a senior investment manager at AXA Private Equity, with a career spanning 24 years in total.

Ares Private Markets Fund is targeting a diversified portfolio of private equity fund stakes backed by leading private equity sponsors in both the US and Europe.

Ares’ secondary solutions group had about $23.9bn in assets under management at the beginning of last month.

The firm agreed a $1bn buyout of secondaries private equity major Landmark Partners last November.

Landmark raised $7bn for its last flagship secondaries fund and co-investment vehicle, Landmark Partners XVI, in 2018, and is currently out eyeing up to $6bn for Landmark Equity Partners XVII.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets