Anzu brings in ex-JP Morgan exec as senior vice president of capital solutions

Industrials and life science-focused investor Anzu Partners has brought in Joseph Clark III as senior vice president of capital solutions.

The firm said Clark will support capital strategies for Anzu’s family of funds and continue to expand the firm’s co-investor network from Washington DC.

Clark previously worked as a market executive for the innovation economy group at JP Morgan, where he led teams across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Greater Atlanta areas to serve early-stage startups’ growth needs and cultivate tech ecosystems.

Anzu managing partner Whitney Haring-Smith said, “Joey has extensive experience in delivering capital to support the growth of early-stage ventures which we are thrilled to extend to our portfolio of deep tech companies.

“We are excited to have Joey on board and are confident he will not only help our portfolio companies to expand their networks of investors, but also deepen Anzu’s connections within the broader innovation ecosystem.”

Clark added, “Anzu Partners is committed to making a positive impact across energy, sustainability, human health, and national security – all areas that are personal commitments for me and essential to our future.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this stellar team and help our portfolio companies to expand their global networks and continue to establish Anzu as a pillar in the venture capital ecosystem.”

In September last year Anzu hauled in more than $200m for the final close of its third venture capital fund, amid a widening expansion into clean tech investing.

The vehicle was Anzu’s third in six years, having closed its debut fund on $105m of commitments in 2017. It followed that 18 months later with a $190m raise for Fund II.

