Advent hires Susan Gentile as CFO to succeed Eileen Sivolella after 13 years in the role

Global buyout major Advent International has hired Susan Gentile from HIG Capital as CFO and managing director, succeeding long-time serving Eileen Sivolella.

The appointment will be effective from 1 October.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Gentile was chief financial and administrative officer at HIG Capital, where she was responsible for leading the strategic direction of the firm since 2018, including managing its development and growing assets.

She spent five years previously at Oaktree Capital Management serving as chief accounting officer and managing director, overseeing more than $100 billion in assets and 200 professionals across offices globally.

John Maldonado, managing partner at Advent, said, “Susan is a talented leader who combines financial, strategic and operational expertise with hands-on experience growing innovative businesses. Her impressive set of leadership skills will be invaluable as we seek to continue accelerating Advent’s growth and capabilities.

“We are thrilled for Susan to join the firm and are confident that the impact of her commitment and guidance will extend beyond Advent, creating sustainable value for our management teams and portfolio at large.”

Gentile said, “I’m very excited to be joining Advent’s outstanding management team and to be returning to Boston.

“Advent has long employed a strategy of investing that capitalizes on its strengths: global reach, strong operational resources and the deep expertise and entrepreneurial approach of the firm’s professionals. I look forward to supporting the continued leadership of the firm and its various partnerships and engagements.”

Sivolella will assume the role of strategic advisor on an interim basis after serving as CFO for 13 years.

Advent raised the second-largest private equity fund in history in May by bringing in $25bn for its new flagship investment vehicle, GPE X.

The fund raise came just two years after it hit a $17.5bn hard cap close for its previous flagship investment vehicle, GPE IX. It closed Fund VIII on $13bn in 2016.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets