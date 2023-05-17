A day after resigning from WeWork, former CEO Sandeep Mathrani has joined Sycamore Partners

Sandeep Mathrani, who resigned as WeWork CEO yesterday, has joined Sycamore Partners as a director to lead its real estate strategy.

Mathrani was CEO of co-working space provider WeWork from February 2020, and was also previously CEO of Brookfield Properties’ Retail Group and Vice Chairman of Brookfield Properties.

Sycamore managing director Stefan Kaluzny said, “We are thrilled to have Sandeep join the Sycamore Partners team as the firm has a long history of underwriting real estate while evaluating portfolio company opportunities.

“Given the current environment, we believe real estate will continue to be a significant source of value.

“Sandeep has invaluable operating experience over many cycles and I am confident that his real estate expertise will enhance Sycamore’s ability to realize value across our portfolio.”

Retail, consumer and distribution-focused private equity house Sycamore Partners currently has raised about $10bn of capital since it was founded in 2011.

The firm, which raised $4.75bn for its third fund in 2018, is expected to head back into the fundraising market for Fund IV this year.

