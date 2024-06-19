Lazard brings in Citigroup’s Syed to lead sovereign wealth, pension fund private capital advisory

Financial advisory and asset management major Lazard has brought in former Citigroup managing director Ali Syed to boost its coverage of sovereign wealth funds and pensions.

New York-based Syed becomes head of sovereign and pension fund coverage globally at the 176-year-old business, which said he would work closely with Wassim Al Khatib, CEO of financial advisory for the MENA region, and Sarah Al Suhaimi, chair of financial advisory in MENA.

He was previously head of sovereign wealth fund and pension fund advisory at Citigroup, and prior to that was based in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia-based Samba Financial Group, where he was part of the firm’s principal direct investments and private equity team.

Lazard CEO Peter Orszag said, “Over the last 12 months, we have substantially expanded Lazard’s solutions and capabilities with regard to private capital.

“With Ali’s deep experience and expansive network, we continue to strengthen our connectivity to private equity and alternative asset managers and grow in how we support global sovereign and pension funds.”

Lazard said Syed’s hire was part of a push to ramp up its presence in private capital. The firm launched Lazard Capital Solutions last year, and recently hired Adam Cady as head of large-cap financial sponsor coverage in North America.

Lazard provides advice on capital markets and capital solutions, and asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

It also advises on mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters.

