VMG Catalyst boosts capital raised to $650m with latest fund close

Consumer-focused private equity firm VMG Catalyst has boosted its capital raised to $650m with latest $400m Fund II close.

The firm has invested in 22 companies to date including mobile messaging leader Attentive, ethnic grocery delivery services Weee!Grocery, headless commerce platforms Shogun and Swell, financing provider Ampla, e-commerce analytics platform Daasity.

Carle Stenmark, general partner at VMG Partners and founding partner at VMG Catalyst, said, “Our deep understanding of both the voice of the customer and the pain points facing brands and retailers of all sizes allows us to invest with the conviction and speed that we believe is required in today’s fast-moving commerce landscape.

We’re excited to support the visionary entrepreneurs who are working to solve these pain points and disrupt the way we interact with products and services, and how they arrive on shelves.”

VMG Catalyst is the dedicated platform of consumer-focused buyout house VMG Partners for early stage tech-enabled consumer products, services, experiences and marketplaces, as well as the infrastructure and technology stack that enable these businesses.

It makes Seed, Series A and Series B investments in early stage tech-enabled companies in the consumer goods and services markets.

The firm raised $250m for the final close of its first Catalyst fund three years ago.

VMG Partners closed Fund V on $2.6bn last year. The fund looks to build iconic brands by investing in entrepreneurial early and late stage consumer focused companies.

