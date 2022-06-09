Twitter co-founder’s Obvious Ventures closes two new funds to pass $1.1bn AUM

Obvious Ventures, the VC house launched by Twitter co-founder Ev Williams, has closed a pair of new funds to boost its assets under management to $1.11bn.

Obvious Ventures IV followed the firm’s history to close funds at odd sizes. OV4 collected $355,111,553, a palindromic prime, while OV3 was closed on a value resembling Euler’s number, of $271,828,182, last year.

The firm has also closed its second opportunity fund Obvious Prime II on $106,111,601.

Obvious said new investments would be made around three pillars including sustainable systems, healthy living and people power.

It will specifically be looking at climate technologies that decarbonize the global economy and industrial technologies that reduce carbon, increase safety or reduce waste.

Obvious will also back healthcare startups building personalized, tech-enabled products for better patient outcomes at lower cost, as well as food and wellness entrepreneurs creating consumer products designed to promote human and planetary health.

Its people power vertical will see it supporting fintech companies that improve financial health, resiliency, and empowerment for individuals and SMBs, and work products that help individuals and SMBs maximize their potential.

Obvious was founded by Twitter co-founder, lead investor, and former CEO Ev Williams, alongside James Joaquin, and Vishal Vasishth.

The firm also brought in former Waze director Di-Ann Eisnor as a venture partner in 2018.

It closed OV II on $191,919,191 and its inaugural fund on $123,456,789m in commitments.

Obvious’ portfolios include Gusto, Canvas, ConcertoCare, Dyno Therapeutics, Devoted Health and happiest baby.

