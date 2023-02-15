The European Investment Bank launches €3.75bn fund of funds

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and five EU member states have launched a €3.75bn fund of funds to support VCs backing European scaleups.

The European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) mandate aims to bridge gaps in financing availability, especially for companies seeking to raise amounts of over €50m.

It hopes to create an asset class for European institutional investors to diversify their portfolios, in the hope of nurturing home-grown innovation and entrepreneurship.

This fund of funds will be managed by the European Investment Fund. Spain, Germany and France each committed €1bn to fund, while Italy deployed €150m and Belgium invested €100m. The EIB Group added an additional €500m to the pot.

The size of the fund is expected to grow with future commitments.

According to Sifted, the fund of funds will be used to invest into 10 to 15 late-stage venture capital funds that have over €1bn in capital, and complete funding rounds of over €50m.

Speaking on the new fund, EIB Group President Werner Hoyer said, “Offering support to Europe’s innovative firms in their late-stage development, when they want to scale up their business, is essential for safeguarding the EU’s strategic autonomy.

“Europe has strong innovators, but it needs to improve the environment for companies to transition from start-up to credible competitors and market leaders. ETCI highlights our commitment to financing innovation and the rollout of technologies that will help secure a sustainable future for Europe.”

According to the EIB, the fund was created due to European tech startups often not having sufficient capital to compete on a global scale and are pushed to relocate overseas.

Germany’s federal minister of finance Christian Lindner added, “Europe is already home to world-class companies and industries with access to solid technical and financial infrastructures. To enable future European tech champions to play an equally significant international role and to boost Europe’s global competitiveness, we need to go one step further. “With the European Tech Champions Initiative, we are now filling a gap in the financing landscape and strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy.”

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets