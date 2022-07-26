Sentinel Capital Partners gets PennSERS commitments across two funds

The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System has committed $125m towards two funds managed by Sentinel Capital Partners.

$100m of the investments will go to the firm’s flagship buyout fund Sentinel Capital Partners VII and $25m will go to Sentinel Junior Capital II.

The firm is out raising its latest flagship fund four years after it closed Capital Partners VI on $2.15bn.

It also closed Junior Capital I on $460m in 2018.

Sentinel Capital focuses its investment in lower midmarket companies, acquiring companies with up to $65m in EBITDA in industries including aerospace, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare and industrials.

It closed Sentinel Capital Partners V in 2014 with $1.3bn of committed capital.

Its portfolio companies include ECM Industries, Empire Auto Parts, Midwest Eye Consultants, Mobile Communications America, New Era Technology, and Newk’s Eatery.

