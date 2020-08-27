RISE Capital is looking to raise a new real estate-focused fund

RISE Capital looks to be in the fundraising market for its new real estate-focused fund, but it is unclear how much it is hoping to raise.

The new US Securities and Exchange Commission filing does not indicate how much capital the firm will raise, but there is a minimum contribution of $50,000 to the fund for accredited investors.

Currently, RISE Capital owns and manages 10 multi-family properties totalling more than 800 units across four states.

It seeks commercial real estate investments to produce risk-adjusted returns for investors, which it achieves by leveraging a data-driven process for identifying, acquiring, managing and optimising cash-flowing value-add Class B and C properties.

There have been a number of firms raising funds focused on the real estate investments this week.

CityMark reportedly closed its sophomore apartment fund on $150m, which will target institutional quality apartments ranging from 100-400 units per property.

Fellow real estate-focused investor Directed Capital was in the market for its tenth flagship fund and has pulled in up to $92m of the capital.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets