Pre-seed investor Afore Capital closes Fund III on $150m, doubles Fund II size

Pre-seed investor Afore Capital has closed Fund III on $150m, doubling the size of its predecessor.

Existing LPs have taken up 85% of the commitments, the firm said.

The fund will be dedicated entirely to pre-seed stage investments, leading to $300m in total for the sector. The new capital will be also be used to enhance its eight-member team.

The firm said many more investors, from massive investment firms to micro-funds, are chasing alpha in the pre-seed stage when compared with when it was launched five years ago.

“While many firms now dabble in pre-seed, few make it their focus or invest in pre-seed systematically. To many, pre-seed is a convenient way to get an early look at promising companies; it’s a means to an end. At Afore, it’s all we do. That focus has helped us become the investor of record for entrepreneurs raising their first institutional funding,” the firm said.

“As investors with strong product backgrounds, we made a conscious choice to focus on pre-seed. We’re passionate about supporting founders in that formative “zero to one” phase when there’s little or no product, no traction, and no revenue. Pre-everything. Pre-obvious.”

San Francisco-based Afore has a portfolio of 80 companies with a collective market cap exceeding $11.5bn. Its previous investments include Modern Health, BetterUp, Petal, Overtime, BenchSci, Hightouch, Flatfile, Neo Financial and Retain.

It pulled in $47m for its inaugural fund in 2017 and $77m for Fund II in 2019.

