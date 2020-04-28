Partech pulls in $100m for its third Entrepreneur Fund

Having previously invested in several FinTech companies, Partech is now aiming to inject even more capital into promising ventures after closing its latest seed fund – Partech Entrepreneur III.

The firm has secured $100m for its new vehicle which will to back “companies that demonstrate that they will play a part in shaping a new world post COVID-19,” according to a statement.

It will target companies within the health, work, commerce, finance, mobility and computing industries.

“These involve startups focusing on emerging trends in health, work, commerce, finance, mobility and computing,” Partech continued. “COVID-19 has shaken the world considerably, but what it has not impacted is Partech’s ability to invest in promising young companies, and this is reflected through the eight new investments and two commitments made since the start of the pandemic.”

Last year, Partech secured €125m for its Africa Fund to back technology companies on the continent. Backers to the fund include European Investment Bank, IFC, German development bank KfW and Averroès Finance III.

Partech stated that it has made eight new investments and two commitments since the start of the pandemic.

The new fund has seen Partech’s seed funds exceed $300m in total. It has made 160 investments in 22 countries across Europe, the US and Asia. Partech has previously invested in companies like French InsurTech Alan, merchant platform Tinvio and Japanese challenger bank Kyash.

