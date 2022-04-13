MetLife Investment Management closes $1.6bn private equity fund of funds

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, has closed a $1.6bn fund of funds.

The firm has collected $1.2bn of the funded and unfunded commitments from MetLife affiliates. MIM intends to deploy $400m on new private equity opportunities.

The fund’s portfolio consists of 80 private equity and venture capital fund investments diversified globally and across a range of sectors, the firm said.

Steven Goulart, president of MIM and executive vice president and CIO for MetLife, said, “This new platform and secondary transaction speak to MetLife’s 30-year track record as a leading private markets investor and MIM’s ability to generate strong results in alternative asset classes.

“This initial transaction provides us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our investment capabilities in private equity and venture capital and provide this offering to unaffiliated institutional investors, while also adjusting MetLife’s alternatives exposure.”

MIM runs a 12-people private equity team and has deployed nearly $18bn of alternatvie investments on behalf of MetLife between in the past 14 years. It had $669bn in AUM as of December 31.

