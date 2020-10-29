IMCO inks deals to invest $750m across three private equity funds

The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) has closed three private equity fund commitments totalling $750m.

The three funds are New York-based Kohlberg & Compan’s Kohlberg Investors IX fund, Swedish-based Nordic Capital’s Nordic Capital X fund and Morgan Stanley Capital Partners’ North Haven Capital Partners VII.

“The three firms each have a proven track record, unique sector expertise, and an operational value creation approach, representing the kind of strategic partners we want as we build our private equity portfolio,” said Craig Ferguson, managing director of private equity at IMCO. “As we strive to geographically diversify our portfolio in resilient sectors supported by structural tailwinds, these funds proved to be the right opportunity for us to make a substantial commitment, which we believe will generate sound results for our clients.”

IMCO’s private equity portfolio is expected to grow to $6bn billion or more by 2025. IMCO is focused on the global middle-market buyout segment.

“Our flexibility and speed in deploying capital sets us apart in this market and are capabilities that both partners and clients value,” said Ferguson. “In combination with establishing strategic manager relationships, we are also scaling our direct and co-investing activities in order to drive additional growth in the private equity portfolio.”

