Hamilton Lane closes sixth strategic opportunities fund on $900m

Hamilton Lane has held the $900m final close for its Strategic Opportunities Fund VI.

The fund will focus on credit-oriented investments that are seeking consisting cash yield, shorter duration and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

New and existing LPs from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North and South America contributed to the fundraise.

The fund’s predecessor closed on over $760m back in 2019.

Hamilton Lane head of direct credit Drew Schardt said, “The private credit landscape continues to evolve, marked by growing LP interest driven generally by the opportunity for risk mitigation, yield and return characteristics offered within the context of a broader private markets portfolio.”

The alternative investment firm has around $657bn assets under management, of which around $76bn is in discretionary assets and approximately $581bn is in advisory assets.

Hamilton Lane head of product management Jackie Rantanen said, “We’re thankful to our strong global client base for supporting what is our sixth successful fundraise for the Strategic Opportunities Series.

“We intentionally structure this Series as a unique and appealing solution for investors seeking a high level of flexibility and optionality, while benefiting from Hamilton Lane’s extensive global platform and opportunity set.”

Last month, Hamilton Lane held the $3.9bn final close for its fifth fund aimed at the secondaries market.

The vehicle is the biggest to be raised by the firm.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets