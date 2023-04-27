Greycroft raises nearly $1bn across pair of new funds

Greycroft, a seed-to-growth venture capital firm, has raised near $1bn across a pair of new funds.

The investor has raised a total of $980m across its flagship vehicles, Greycroft Partners VII and Greycroft Growth IV. The exact size of each fund is not clear.

Greycroft VI closed on $310m and Greycroft Growth III held its final close on $368m in late 2020.

Commenting on the fundraises, Greycroft co-founder and managing partner Dana Settle said, “Greycroft’s bicoastal foundation in Los Angeles and New York has given us unique access and insights to the technological advancements that drive emerging themes and reshape industries at the intersection of culture and business.

“Our investment approach remains the same, identifying companies that are finding novel applications of next-generation technology and supporting them at the critical moment of commercialization.”

Since 2006, Greycroft has grown from $75m in capital commitments to $3bn and now boasts over 250 portfolio companies.

The firm typically makes investments between $500,000 up to $50m in early-stage and high-growth companies around the world.

Some of the companies in its portfolio include investment platform Acorns, Nigerian PayTech company Flutterwave and contract management software Icertis.

