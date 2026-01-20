Sustainable cities tech investor 2150 seals €210m for sophomore fund

Future cities-focused venture capital investor 2150 has closed its sophomore fund on €210m, bringing its total assets under management to €500m.

The new fund is about 20% smaller than the firm’s €268m debut vehicle from 2021, and will continue that fund’s strategy of backing technology companies seeking to reshape cities and the industries that power them.

Fund II backers included Viessmann Generations Group, Chr Augustinus Fabrikker, Novo Holdings, Danish sovereign fund EIFO, Security Trading, Islandbridge Capital, fund of funds Carbon Equity and the US-based Church Pension Group.

2150’s thesis is centred on cities generating 80% of the world’s prosperity, and that new technologies are converging to ensure urbanisation “finally becomes sustainable for both people and the planet”.

The Europe-based firm’s portfolio to date includes energy, cooling, lower-carbon cement, biodiversity monitoring, industrial heat, critical minerals, urban mobility and circular economy startups.

Fund I portfolio companies include pan-European home energy platform 1Komma5º, e-mobility leasing and battery-swapping network Vammo and cooling tech company Blue Frontier.

Fund II, meanwhile, has already been used to invest in electrified industrial heat pump manufacturer AtmosZero, refurbished electronics marketplace GetMobil, metals recycling and trading platform Metycle, direct air capture platform Mission Zero Technologies and three further unannounced investments.

2150 co-founder and partner Christian Jolck said, “Four years after unveiling 2150 we have raised €500m, invested into 27 companies and mitigated over a megatonne of CO2e per year.

“Our exceptional founders are building companies of scale with an aggregate revenue of over $1bn and over 4,500 employees.

“For Fund II, we have continued to partner with leading institutional investors across Europe, North America, and Asia, and who have invested in this category for multiple cycles.

“This combination gives us strong conviction in 2150’s ability to deliver attractive long-term returns and a long-standing investment platform.”

