Framework Ventures boosts AUM to $1.4bn with new fundraise, expecting ‘explosion of growth’ for blockchain

DeFi-focused venture capital firm Framework Ventures has boosted its assets under management to $1.4bn with its latest fund close. The firm has closed its oversubscribed third fund on $400m.

Half of the FVIII will be invested in the blockchain gaming space while the other half will cover Web3, decentralized finance startups and network.

The firm said 90% of its managed assets are from a small set of institutional investors.

Framework was founded by ex Snapchat exec Michael Anderson and ex Netflix exec Vance Spencer. It was one of the first venture firms to go “all in on DeFi” in 2019 when the sector was reportedly less than a billion dollars in size.

It is one of the earliest investors in DeFi companies Chainlink, Aave, The Graph, and Tokemak; and expanded into social crypto and blockchain gaming with its investment in Zapper and Illuvium.

Spencer said, “We believe we have pioneered a new style of crypto investing, and we have and intend to deploy it aggressively across other major verticals in the blockchain industry.

“Founders understand our cultural influence in the space because our affiliate, Framework Labs, has spent the last three years building alongside them, running nodes, participating in on-chain governance, building tools, staking and more.

“As a result, we believe we’re well-positioned to outperform our competitors, including the Sand Hill set that is only now coming into crypto and web3. Each new technology asset class creates new VCs that help upend the status quo, and Framework is one of them.”

Framework’s investor team said blockchain gaming will see significant growth over the next five years.

Anderson said, “We think this is really the end of the beginning for crypto, and consumer-ready experiences such as gaming are ready to open the floodgates in terms of new users.

“I believe the next stage of the blockchain industry will be entirely about onboarding new users, and we think gaming is by far the biggest top-of-funnel opportunity. As the economics of play to earn models converge with triple-A games that are actually fun to play, we expect an explosion of growth for this sector.

“Over the next few years, we predict that blockchain gaming will become one of the largest forms of employment in the world, with billions of people attracted to the allure and access of better economic opportunities found in entirely new digital universes”.

The boom in the cryptocurrency industry had gained interest in the venture capital space.

Bain Capital Ventures launched Bain Capital Crypto last month to manage a $560m fund that would invest in crypto and web3 company builders from seed through growth.

Blockchain investment pioneer Blockchain Capital is also back in the market with the successor to last year’s $300m fourth fund. It filed last month to the US securities regulator to raise up to $400m for BCAP VI and BCAP OppFund.

Former Andreessen Horowitz partner Katie Haun also raised $1.5bn in March across a pair of crypto investment funds launched by her new firm Haun Ventures.

Last summer Andreessen Horowitz raised $2.2bn for a giant cryptocurrency investment fund.

