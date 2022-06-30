Drive Capital raises $1bn to invest in the ’emerging tech market’ in America

Venture firm Drive Capital has closed two new funds totally $1bn, boosting its asset under management to $2.2bn.

The firm invests in startups located in the “Driveway” in North America between the Hudson River and the Rocky Mountains. The firm said as technology now cuts horizontally through every business and industry, there are more billion-dollar opportunities east of the Rockies and west of the Hudson River than everywhere else in North America combined.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The firm invests in pre-seed through to IPOs, believing that companies should be near their customers and where the pool of engineering and industry talent is deep and experienced.

Chris Olsen, co-founder and partner at Drive Capital, said, “Even before COVID-19, the venture industry was coming around to the fact that not all great startup ideas were in Silicon Valley. But too often that meant firms would pursue opportunities in emerging markets in China, India, or elsewhere.

“But America itself is a great emerging market, and we believe that our capital, expertise, and relentless work ethic can untap billions of dollars of value. We are proving our ‘Driveway’ thesis out, and our two new funds position us to take founders even farther over the next ten years.”

Molly Bonakdarpour, partner at Drive Capital, added, “It is critical that venture firms have the resources to follow their convictions and readily provide their portfolio companies with more capital when they need it the most.

“These new funds strengthen Drive’s role as a long-term partner for the region’s top startups, and differentiates us among an increasingly crowded venture market.”

Drive struck a $350m close for its third flagship fund in 2019.

It also passed the $280m mark for its first Overdrive Fund at the same time.

The private equity house previously picked up $250m for its first flagship fund in 2014, and followed that with a $300m Fund II raise two years later.

The Ohio-based firm was co-founded by ex-Sequoia Capital partner and LinkedIn director Mark Kvamme and his former colleague at Sequoia Chris Olsen.

Drive previously backed companies including AI for healthcare company Olive, employee benefits service provider Bean Benefits, and Path Robotics.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets