Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund commits $60m to pair of funds

Chicago Public School Teachers’ Pension & Retirement Fund has reportedly made two new investments, which total $60m.

It has agreed a $35m commitment to real estate fund Longpoint Realty Fund III, which is managed by Longpoint Realty Partners, according to a report from Pensions & Investments Online.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Its other commitment is a $25m investment into infrastructure fund Macquarie Infrastructure Partners VI, which is managed by Macquarie Asset Management.

In 2020, the pension fund previously committed $30m to Longpoint Realty Fund II and $25m to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V.

These investments were supported by Callan.

Longpoint Realty Partners closed its second fund in late 2021. It reached its hard cap of $669m, almost 50% above its initial target of $450m.

This vehicle was double the size of its predecessor, which closed on $280m in 2019.

Earlier in the year, Macquarie Asset Management agreed a €2.4bn deal to acquire all the shares in Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Group from French waste management giant Veolia.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets