Carthona Capital holds $100m first close for web3-targeting Fund III

Sydney-based venture capital house Carthona Capital has held a $100m first close for its third fund to invest in the web3 space.

The fund is targeting $200m in total. Superannuation fund HostPlus returned as a limited partner and has provided the lion’s share of the new fund’s capital to date.

The firm also revealed it had promoted COO Simone Lander and investment director Damian Fox to partners.

Founded in 2014, Carthona now has $400m of funds under management. It mainly invests in pre-seed, seed or Series A funding rounds.

The firm secured $50m from HostPlus for Fund 1 in 2017, but has not publicly announced a final close for the fund.

Gilbert + Tobin advised the firm on the fund close. Nathan Cahill, corporate advisory partner at G+T, said, “Carthona’s success represents an important maturation of the Australian VC market. We have now seen the evolution of the industry with leading managers like AirTree and Blackbird, along with Carthona, able to identify, nurture and then fund the long term growth of Australian talent and businesses. This has enabled Australia to retain more talent and jobs in the country.”

Carthona’s portfolio companies include lidar sensor maker Ouster, venue marketplace Peerspace and AI-enabled content creator Replica.

