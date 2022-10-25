BlackRock Alternatives holds $4.5bn first close for fourth infrastructure fund

BlackRock Alternatives has raised $4.5bn in the first close of its fourth Global Infrastructure Fund, which is more than half its targeted size.

BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV is targeting $7.5bn and follows Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund III (GEPIF III) which closed on $5.1bn in 2020.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Its initial commitments came from a diverse group of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices. These backers are spread across the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Over 75% of the contributions came from investors who have invested in prior vintages of the strategy.

The fund invests into essential infrastructure assets globally and looks to offer resilient cash flow and long-term capital appreciation to investors.

BlackRock stated that demand for investment in infrastructure is expected to increase over the long term. As a result, the firm is looking to build a portfolio of essential, contracted infrastructure assets and businesses worldwide that are well-positioned to capitalise on three long-term, structural trends being accelerated by the global energy transition – Decarbonisation, Decentralisation and Digitalisation.

It will target the energy & environmental, low carbon power, regulated utilities, transportation & logistics, and digital infrastructure sectors.

Anne Valentine Andrews, the global head of BlackRock Infrastructure and Real Estate, said, “Driven by long-term structural trends and macroeconomic conditions – as well as investors’ growing interest in strategies that allow them to help drive the global energy transition forward – infrastructure investing will continue to be an important component of many of our clients’ portfolios as well as a key growth driver for BlackRock.

“The success of Infra IV’s fundraise to date reflects this strong investor demand for an asset class that can provide income, inflation-mitigation and diversification against a challenging macro environment.”

BlackRock Alternatives’ infrastructure platform currently manages over $50bn in client assets across infrastructure equity, infrastructure debt, listed securities and solutions strategies.

GEPIF III has fully deployed its capital across the global power, midstream, utility, digital and transportation sectors.

Earlier in the year, BlackRock closed its Diversified Private Debt Fund on £1.7bn. The fund is focused on UK pension schemes’ investment and diversification across a variety of global private debt markets.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets