Ares Management eyes yet another fund with it looking to raise a climate infrastructure vehicle

Ares Management has yet another vehicle in the fundraising market, with it looking to raise a climate infrastructure fund.

The vehicle, Ares Climate Infrastructure Partners, has yet to register any capital, according to a new US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

It is not clear how much the firm is looking to raise for the new fund.

Ares Investor Services has been listed as a placement agent for the fund. It will cover all 50 US states and the District of Colombia.

The firm has also named Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Korea Asset Investment Securities and Mirae Asset Daewoo as placement agents.

Ares has a number of vehicles it is raising capital for currently. Earlier this week, AltAssets reported Ares had pulled in up to $2.8bn for its new corporate opportunities fund vehicle.

The firm is also looking to raise €9bn for a new European credit fund. The fund comes two years after it closed one of the biggest vehicles ever targeting the asset class in the region. Its predecessor vehicle netted €6.5bn in 2018.

Earlier in the year, Ares was forced to pay a $1m settlement to settle charges it was exposed to potential insider trading issues after buying stock in a company with one of its employees on the board.

