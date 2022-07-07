Apollo gets $1.5bn investment from Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Global buyout giant Apollo Global Management has received $1.5bn of investment from Japan’s largest trust bank Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings in a partnership ranging from private equity and real estate to infrastructure.

SuMiTrust has made a aggregated commitment of $1.5bn in the firm, which together with other third-party commitments will amount to more than $5bn of third party capital in a portfolio alongside a $10bn that its subsidiary has already contributed in.

The portfolio has more than $15bn of total invested or committed capital.

The trust bank said sustained low domestic interest rate environment and increasing volatility in the equity market have given rise to increased focus to alternative assets such as private equities and real estate.

“SuMi TRUST Group decided to make this capital contribution based on the belief it will provide broader investment and revenue opportunities, greater diversification of investment assets, and the potential for longterm excess return relative to public market opportunities by leveraging our investment. We believe the investment will contribute to ‘virtuous circulation of funds, assets and capital’, the bank said in a statement.

Apollo sealed at least two deals in Japan last year. It agreed to buy Mitsubishi Chemical‘s thermal and emission control materials business in September and bought Showa Denko’s aluminium cans and aluminium rolling businesses earlier in the year.

The firm promoted senior partner Matt Michelini to head of Asia-Pacific lin September, to oversee the firm’s investment and non-investment activities and external relationships in the region.

It also brought in placement agent major Evercore’s former Asia-Pacific private fund group lead Ian Bell last June to head up its fundraising activity in the region.

