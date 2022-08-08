AllianceBernstein closes latest real estate debt fund on $1.3bn

US investment firm AllianceBernstein has closed Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund IV with $1.3bn of capital commitments.

The firm said Fund IV will deploy a value-add transitional lending strategy.

AB launched the US commercial real estate debt platform in 2013. It currently has $9bn of AUM under active management. The team has deployed $8.6bn of capital to over 130 loans since inception.

Peter Gordon, AB’s US commercial real estate debt CIO, said, “Attracting over $4.5 billion of new capital commitments for our US CRED platform is reflective of the successful deployment and management of our portfolio over the past decade, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The expansion in the cost and tenor of capital – combined with having access to both levered and unlevered strategies – enables us to deliver broader solutions to our clients and be more innovative and relevant to our borrowers. With nearly half of our transactions coming from repeat borrowers, we believe that this will continue to further differentiate the platform in the years to come.”

AllianceBernstein had $647B in assets under management as of June 30.

