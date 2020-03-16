YFM invests final cash from debut buyout fund with Innovative Safety Systems deal

UK private equity house YFM has bought commercial vehicle safety specialist Innovative Safety Systems to mark the final investment from its debut buyout fund.

The firm closed Buy-Out Fund I on £45m in April 2017, and last summer held a £60m first close for its sophomore vehicle.

ISS, which was founded in 2009, creates products that look to improve safety for vehicle operatives, fleet managers and the wider public, including camera and radar systems, hard disk recording and LED lighting.

YFM partner Charlie Robinson said, “The business is now well-positioned to exploit growth opportunities across a number of markets with an expanding product and service portfolio, all against a backdrop of increasing importance of health and safety across all industries.

“YFM has a proven track record in partnering with similar growth businesses and supporting them to deliver their plans. ISS’ positive impact on safety for its customers resonates strongly with YFM’s approach.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets