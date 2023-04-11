WPP brings in KKR as minority FGS Global backer, Golden Gate Capital exits

Global buyout giant KKR has agreed a growth investment in strategic advisory and communications firm FGS Global.

Advertising and PR heavyweight WPP will remain the company’s majority owner, while Golden Gate Capital, an FGS shareholder since 2016, will exit its investment through the sale.

FGS works across corporate reputation, crisis management, government affairs and is an advisor on business-critical financial communications worldwide. The company has 1,300 experts across 27 global offices.

Philipp Freise, partner and co-head of European private equity at KKR, said, “Our investment in FGS is the latest example of our focus on proprietary, strategic partnership investments where we are providing long-term capital and a global network of resources to an entrepreneurial management team and alongside a world-class business.

“…stakeholder engagement is a boardroom issue and we are confident that FGS, with whom we have enjoyed a long-term relationship, is well positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities ahead as a global category leader in the growing management consulting service industry.”

KKR is making the investment in FGS primarily through its $8bn European Fund VI.

The FGS investment follows a similar thematic pursued when KKR invested in ERM, the world’s largest global pure play sustainability consultancy, in 2021.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2023.

