Women-focused hormone business Naari Pharma gets INR1.25bn Ascent Capital backing

Indian private equity house Ascent Capital has made an INR1.25bn ($17.5m) investment in women-focused hormone business Naari Pharma.

The company specialises in developing and manufacturing across intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage formulations for hormonal generics.

Naari co-founder and CEO Prithi kochhar said, “With Ascent’s investment, we are fully capitalized to fund our next phase of growth with investments in R&D, infrastructure and go-to-market initiatives.

“We now have all the key enablers in place towards achieving our revenue target of $100m in the next three to four years, which should make us one of the top women’s health companies in the world.”

Ascent founder and managing director Raja Kumar added, “We have been scouting for pharma platforms in niche domains with focus on global markets led by exceptional operating teams – Naari fits this bill perfectly.

“We are excited with this opportunity to build a global leader out of India and look forward to partnering with Prithi and team as they execute on their well laid out plans.”

Ascent launched a fourth flagship fundraise at the end of 2018 according to a US regulatory filing, with media reports suggesting the vehicle could raise as much as $400m.

The firm raised $350m for its previous vehicle way back in 2010 – its first since it spun out from UTI Ventures.

At the time of the spinout it managed two funds worth a total of $250m that previously operated under the UTI flag.

Ascent targets businesses in the technology, healthcare, financial services and consumer brands sectors, among others.

It typically invests $10 to $30m per company.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets