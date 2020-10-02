Warburg Pincus buys into True North, Bessemer Venture Partners-backed Home First Finance Company India

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus has made an INR7bn ($95.4m) investment in PE and VC-backed Home First Finance Company India.

Warburg joins True North and Bessemer Ventures Partners as a backers of the business through the investment, which came through a primary fund raise and secondary sales from existing shareholders.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The affordable housing finance company provides home loans to customers from low and middle-income segments in India, who are building or buying their first homes.

Home First had an AUM of INR36bn in March, with a net worth of INR93.3bn.

True North partner Divya Sehgal said, “Home First is one of the fastest growing affordable housing finance companies in India and has built strong underwriting capabilities for its new-to-credit customer base.

“We are proud of the way the company has utilised technology to its advantage, adopting a digital first approach in navigating Covid-19.

“We welcome Warburg Pincus and look forward to partnering with them in the upcoming journey of Home First.”

Warburg Pincus managing director Narendra Ostawal added, “Home First has had a remarkable journey to become a leading affordable housing finance company in a relatively short span of 10 years.

“It is helmed by a very talented team and robust operating processes that continue to steer the company to do well through the pandemic and to leverage the growth potential of the affordable segment.”

Ambit Capital was the lead advisor on the transaction and Axis Capital was the co-advisor.

Reports late last year suggested Warburg Pincus was looking to raise $1.5bn for its first fundraise dedicated to investments in India.

The firm was said to be planning to wrap up the fundraise by the first half of 2020, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time, but there has been no announcement on the fund’s status since.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets