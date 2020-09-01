TPG said to eye more than $8bn sale of US cable TV, broadband player Astound

Private equity major TPG is reportedly eyeing a sale of US regional cable TV and internet provider Astound which could value it at more than $8bn.

TPG has brought in investment banks Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase to advise on the sale process according to Reuters, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

The buyout house created Astound through the $2.2bn buyout of RCN and Grande Communications Networks in 2016, and subsequent $2.37bn deal for Wave Broadband.

Earlier this summer TPG snapped up CPPIB’s head of secondaries to launch its secondaries strategy in the US and Europe.

Michael Woolhouse spent 13 years at CPPIB, most recently as head of secondaries, where he led a team that invested nearly C$15bn across all major segments of the secondaries market.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets