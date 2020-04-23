Thoma Bravo closes deal for construction collaboration company Command Alkon

Technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo has finished the acquisition of Command Alkon, a supplier collaboration platform for the construction industry.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Command Alkon provides supply chain integration and digital collaboration solutions. Its platform enables businesses to automate inter-enterprise operations and capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries.

With the support from Thoma Bravo, Command Alkon is hoping to increase the time to market for new solutions under development.

The company hopes that by investing into vertical-cloud capabilities, it can offer customers better collaboration tools which digitise business processes. Additionally, it will boost efficiencies, improve decision making and ensure certainty of project outcomes, the company claims.

Thoma Bravo partner A.J. Rohde said, a at “We admire how Command Alkon has captured a leading market share in the heavy work vertical, with a track record of proven performance over its nearly 45-year history.

“With their introduction of CONNEX, Command Alkon is leading a new era of project certainty. We look forward to working together to further digitization and supply chain transformation within heavy construction.”

Barclays acted as the adviser to Thoma Bravo for the deal, while Kirkland & Ellis served as a legal advisor.

Ares Management and Barings supplied financing for the transaction.

Earlier in the year, Thoma Bravo was reportedly looking to raise up to $14bn for its latest flagship fund,. The vehicle comes two years after it bagged $12.6bn for its predecessor.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets