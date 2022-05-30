T Capital agrees to carve out semiconductor memory chip business from Fujitsu

Japanese mid-market private equity firm T Capital has agreed to carve out the semiconductor memory chip business from Fujitsu.

Fujitsu Semiconductor would retain a 30% interest in Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution “for the time being”.

The firm said it highly evaluates the company’s development and design capabilities that has achieved practical application, popularization and market creation and believe that it has potential to further expand in the emerging markets.

T Capital is currently investing out of TMCAP 2016 and T Capital VI.

TMCAP 2016 was closed in 2016 on JPY 51.7bn ($400m) and had invested in eight companies.

The buyout house closed T Capital VI in 2020 on JPY 81bn ($636m) and tapped it for two investments.

Its portfolio companies including fashion brand Stripe, pharmaceutical company MicroBiopharm Japan, and automobile parts maker Hikari Metal Industry.

Japanese mid-market buyout house Polaris Capital agreed a deal to buy a majority stake in Fujitsu’s mobile phone unit in 2018.

