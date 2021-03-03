Synova sells stake in Tonic Games Group to Fortnite developer Epic Games

European growth investor Synova has sold Tonic Games Group to fellow video game publisher and developer Epic Games.

Tonic, which is headquartered in London, has a global team of around 350 people and is a developer and publisher of multiplatform video games.

Synova invested into Tonic in 2019 and helped the company scale its team, technology and operations.

It also supported Tonic with the development of its hit game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which went on to become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game. Fall Guys was nominated for several game of the year awards.

Since Synova’s investment, Tonic has doubled its team and earnings have grown nineteen-fold following the success of its move towards original IPs.

Tonic CEO and co-founder Dave Bailey said, “Synova supported our ‘original IP’ strategy wholeheartedly, providing counsel and insight as we scaled. It has been a genuine and value-added partnership with them and they earned the trust that’s so pivotal to a successful investor relationship.”

Epic Games is major video game publisher and developer, most known for its battle royale juggernaut Fortnite. The company is also behind the Unreal Engine, which is a popular video game engine used by developers to help build their games.

Last month, Synova earned a 4.5x return after selling UK wealth manager Fairstone Group to buyout major TA Associates.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets