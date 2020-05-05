Sycamore Partners succeeds in scrapping Victoria’s Secret buyout, two weeks after lawsuits fly

Sycamore Partners has successfully backed out of its planned $525m investment in troubled lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret, two weeks after suing and being countersued by the company’s owner L Brands.

The private equity house agreed to buy a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret on February 20, in a deal valuing the company at $1.1bn – but was attempting to back out of the deal by late April in the wake of the coronavirus crisis derailing the global economy.

A statement from Sycamore said it and L Brands had agreed to settle all pending litigation and mutually release all claims, with neither party required to pay the other a termination fee.

Sycamore had launched a lawsuit against L Brands, telling the company it had breached the terms of the proposed merger by failing to continue “business as usual” across its 1,600 stores, the FT reported on April 23.

It cited a letter from Sycamore to L Brands execs as saying, “Whilst we acknowledge that the Covid-19 pandemic is an international tragedy and health emergency, we are equally certain that it does not excuse the performance of L Brands’ obligations.”

It said, “Those obligations also included L Brands’ covenant not to, and to cause its subsidiaries not to, ‘change any cash management policies, practices, principles or methodologies used with respect to the business’.”

The FT added that Sycamore’s lawsuit dismissed Victoria’s Secret’s managers claims their actions were consistent with those of other retailers during the pandemic, saying those companies “do not have a detailed set of obligations with respect to the conduct of their businesses associated with an M&A transaction”.

L Brands had countersued Sycamore in an attempt to continue with the agreed deal.

Les Wexner, the former CEO of L Brands, agreed to step down as chief executive and chairman of L Brands in tandem with the buyout deal, in the wake of mounting pressure due to his ties to high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A statement from L Brands today confirmed Wexner would leave his role on May 14.

Wexner has been criticised for the poor performance of Victoria’s Secret, while a recent New York Times investigation highlighted allegations of harassment and abuse by Victoria’s Secret executive Ed Razek, with a string of complaints against him reportedly ignored by Wexner.

Sycamore raised $4.75bn for the final close of its third fund focused on consumer and retail investments in 2018.

The buyout major secured hefty capital commitments for the vehicle despite a number of high-profile bankruptcies at private equity-backed business in the retail sector in the preceding years.

