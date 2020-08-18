Sustainability-focused GEF Capital buys controlling EnviroMix stake

GEF Capital Partners has bought a controlling interest in municipal and industrial water and waste water specialist EnviroMix.

The company says it focuses on enhanced nutrient removal, reductions in energy use and operational cost savings for its customers.

Daniel Prawda, who co-led the transaction on behalf of GEF, said, “With its innovative existing solutions and pipeline of new offerings, the growth prospects for EnviroMix continue to accelerate.”

GEF, which was formed in March 2018 following a collaborative spinout from Global Environment Fund, says it targets investments that promote resource efficiency and contribute to building a more sustainable future.

Last year GEF raised a BRL300m fund focused on the Brazilian market.

