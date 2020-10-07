Susquehanna Private Capital launches platform business QCG following Brandywine Coach Works buyout

Susquehanna Private Capital has launched Quality Collision Group, a holding company that will pursue strategic acquisitions of auto repair facilities throughout the US, following its purchase of Brandywine Coach Works.

QCG chief executive Jerod Guerin said, “As auto technology has advanced, independent collision and mechanic shops have largely been unable to keep pace.

“Our industry finds itself at an inflection point where consumers face higher repair costs and few alternatives for qualified technicians.”

Susquehanna, which was founded in 2016, make majority and minority investments in mid-market US companies across the business, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services, and industrial technology sectors.

QCG is the firm’s fifth platform investment.

