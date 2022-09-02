Saint-Gobain to sell scintillation, photonic crystals business to SK Capital, Edgewater Capital

SK Capital Partners and Edgewater Capital Partners have teamed up to make a binding offer for the scintillation and photonic crystals business of Saint-Gobain.

Saint-Gobain Crystals provides single scintillation crystals for radiation detection applications, as well as sapphire and garnet substrates for photonics and power electronics applications.

SK will lead the investment, with Edgewater acting as a meaningful minority shareholder with board involvement, the firms said.

Mario Toukan, managing director of SK Capital, said, “Saint-Gobain Crystals is uniquely positioned in the market, leveraging leading R&D capabilities to solve customer-specific challenges with applied material science.”

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval, but the firms said they believe it will be completed before the end of the year.

SK, which focuses on specialty materials, chemicals and pharma, more than doubled its funds under management in 2019 by holding a $2.1bn final close for its fifth flagship vehicle.

Edgewater, which targets lower mid-market performance materials deals, hit the $185m hard cap for its fourth flagship fund in a one-and-done close in 2019.

