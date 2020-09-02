Renovus Capital seals EMS sale to trade buyer Collegis after six-year hold

Philadelphia private equity house Renovus Capital Partners has agreed to sell medical simulation solutions provider EMS to trade player Collegis after six years in its portfolio.

Education Management Solutions specialises in providing simulations to medical and nursing schools and hospitals, designing, installing and supporting the tech platform that records and manages activities occurring within simulation centers.

Renovus founding partner Jesse Serventi said, “Over the last six years, we have enjoyed partnering with EMS as the team launched new products, entered new markets and successfully transitioned to a SaaS-based delivery model that better meets the needs of the end-market.”

Renovus closed its sophomore fund on its hard cap in 2016, giving it $300m of investable capital including SBIC leverage.

The firm, which was founded in 2010, specialises in education and talent investments.

Its current portfolio includes over twenty US-based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services and technology services.

