PSP Investment Board invests in Stone Point-backed SitusAMC

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board has made a strategic investment in SitusAMC, which provides advisory, strategic outsourcing, talent and tech solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industry.

PSP Investments joins Stone Point Capital, which remains the largest shareholder in SitusAMC.

Martin Longchamps, managing director for private equity at PSP, said, “SitusAMC has a bold vision for their industry, supported by a proven leadership team, a strong operational foundation, and world-class services and technology offerings. We look forward to supporting the team, alongside Stone Point, in its next phase of growth.”

PSP is one of Canada’s largest pension investment managers, with $168bn of net assets at the end of March last year.

The institutional investor manages net contributions to the pension funds of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force.

