Private equity majors circle Australia’s second-biggest airline as administrators eye June deal

Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management and BGH Capital are said to be among a host of potential buyers circling Australia’s struggling second-biggest airline after it collapsed into adminstration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

US based airline investor group Indigo Partners is also looking at a possible deal for Virgin Australia, Reuters reported, citing a string of unnamed sources.

Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration last week owing almost A$7bn to creditors, with Deloitte’s Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes chosen to run the process.

The airline has failed to turn a profit for seven years, and was pushed over the edge by the Covid-19 pandemic after failing to be granted a A$1.4bn loan it had requested from the government.

Deloitte said it had given eight potential buyers access to a data room and were negotiating with another 12 about doing so, with a view to selling the business by the end of June.

Morgan Stanley has been hired to run the sales process alongside Houlihan Lokey, Reuters added.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said, “We remain confident that our target of achieving a sale by the end of June is achievable.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets