Polaris picks up stake in intelligent packaging solutions business Sealing System

Danish private equity player Polaris has picked up a majority stake in Sealing System, a Scandinavian supplier of fullscope automated packaging and palletizing lines.

The company, which was established in 1998, aims to offer services which optimise processes and production while ensuring efficient track & trace functionality, data capture and integration to customers’ IT systems.

Sealing System has generated average annual revenue growth of 25% since 2019, and reported revenue of more than DKK200m ($29.5m) in 2022, with an EBITDA of DKK20m.

Polaris partner Allan Bach Pedersen said, “We see great potential in Sealing System, which is a well-run business with skilled employees and a unique position in an attractive market with good growth prospects.

“The company already supplies some of the largest and most quality-conscious companies in the food industry, the wider industrial production space and within the pharmaceutical segment, and we look forward to cooperating closely with management and employees to reach more customers with Sealing System’s solutions and continue the growth in the coming years.”

In February last year Polaris closed its fifth flagship fund on €650m, and followed that a week later with a first close for Polaris Flexible Capital, which invests in subordinated loan capital and minority shareholdings

