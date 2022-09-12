Pharos Capital creates chronic kidney care platform with Renal Care 360° buyout

Dallas-based healthcare investor Pharos Capital has bought into nephrology practice and chronic kidney disease care management company Renal Care 360°.

The business specialises in early detection of unidentified chronic conditions using data analytics, and offers early interventions through its affiliated physician practices, primarily targeting underserved rural communities.

Pharos partner Jim Phillips said, “With the nationwide push to reform kidney care through deeper engagement of the population’s most vulnerable CKD and ESKD patients, we have observed Renal Care 360°’s use of machine learning to early-identify and intervene with comprehensive, compassionate care to be a uniquely impactful model.

“Their specialized approach helps to slow disease progression, prevent unnecessary hospital admissions, enable physician and health system partners to continuously engage with their patients, and dramatically improve patient experiences and outcomes.”

Renal Care 360° founder Joe Cashia, a 35-year veteran of the healthcare industry, will continue to lead the company as chairman and CEO.

The deal is the fourth from Pharos’ fourth flagship fund. The firm is yet to publicly reveal a final close total for the vehicle, but it had registered about $127m with the SEC at the start of this year.

Pharos closed Fund III on $500m in 2013.

The firm’s recent deals have included backing dialysis and renal telemedicine services provider Sanderling Renal Services.

