Permira said to pull out of Healius medical centres bidding

European private equity major Permira has reportedly pulled out of the bidding for the medical centres unit of Australia’s Healius, which had been expected to sell for about A$500m.

Permira was said to be eyeing a buyout of the unit alongside Australian private equity house BGH Capital, the Australian newspaper said, without revealing its sources.

The report said it was unclear if BGH would continue to pursue an acquisition, with the firm currently attempting to buy the collapsed Virgin Australia airline.

Earlier this year Healius rejected a $1.3bn buyout off from Partners Group for the entire business, saying it undervalued the company.

It has since continued to attempt the sale of its medical centres arm, despite the huge volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company currently has about 96 medical centres and day hospitals.

