Password-related data breach protection specialist Keeper gets Insight Partners investment

Keeper Security, a cybersecurity platform aimed at preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, has picked up a $60m minority investment from Insight Partners.

The investments marks Keeper’s first equity raise since its inception. The company said it had accelerated its growth despite Covid-19, and added 120 team members over the past year.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Insight principal Thomas Krane said, “As the lines blur between where we live and where we work, businesses and consumers look to Keeper for critical cybersecurity protection.

“The value that Keeper provides to its customer base has never been clearer.

“Keeper’s impressive growth and business stability, despite the global pandemic, is driven by its ability to deliver products that exceed their customers’ needs and expectations.”

Earlier this summer API development platform Postman soared to a $2bn valuation thanks to a Series C investment round led by Insight Partners.

Insight hit a huge $9.5bn final close for its latest flagship fund in April, less than two years after closing its tenth main fund on $6.3bn.

The raise makes Fund XI one the largest global investment funds focused on ‘scale-up’ software companies – enterprise-ready businesses that have advanced from the startup phase and are positioned for rapid growth.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets