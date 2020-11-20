PAI Partners picks up majority stake in Grand Frais grocery operator Euro Ethnic Foods

European private equity player PAI Partners has picked up a majority stake in Euro Ethnic Foods, the company which owns and operates the grocery section of food retailer Grand Frais.

PAI will hold a 60% stake in EEF, with company’s founders Léo & Patrick Bahadourian continuing to own the remaining 40% of the business.

EEF operates primarily in the grocery section of the Grand Frais stores in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and also supplies grocery products to independent shops and networks of organic and bulk-purchase stores.

The company says that strategy has led to a fivefold increase in revenues in the last 10 years, to reach €450m in 2020, adding that the business model has proven “particularly resilient” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gaëlle d’Engremont, partner and head of food and Consumer at PAI Partners, said, “EEF is a remarkable example of a responsible company, which has been able to successfully adapt to new trends in food consumption, while integrating them at the very heart of a sustainable distribution model.

“PAI is committed to providing its expertise and international network to enable EEF to reinforce its strengths and develop the full potential of its model.”

