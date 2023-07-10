Nordic Capital to sell financial data software business Macrobond sale to Francisco Partners

Nordic Capital has agreed to sell software and financial data company Macrobond to fellow buyout house Francisco Partners after a five-year hold.

Macrobond, which was founded in Sweden in 2008, has more than tripled its annual contract value during Nordic’s ownership, and is currently trending at 34% LTM ACV growth.

The company provides of global economic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data for professionals including economists, analysts, quants, strategists, portfolio managers and asset allocators.

Nordic partner Emil Anderson said, “Nordic Capital has focused on expanding the company’s offering to support its focus on becoming the platform of choice for people working in financial and economic research worldwide.

“We’re impressed by Macrobond’s achievements and remain convinced that they will continue to deliver outstanding services to customers around the world.”

A statement from Francisco partners Mario Razzini and Ashley Evans and principal Quentin Lathuille added, “Customers attest that the Macrobond platform, through its highly reliable, current and comprehensive data as well as its easy-to-use search, visualisation, and analytics engine, helps them do their jobs better.

“[CEP Tomas Liljeborg] and the team have grown the business by continuously improving the value they deliver to these customers, and we’re delighted to back Macrobond to further improve its growth and impact.”

Nordic Capital has invested €5.8b in 24 tech and payment companies since 2001.

Portfolio companies have included Trustly, Cint, Siteimprove, Signicat, Conscia and Regnology.

The sale of Macrobond comes just a few months after Nordic Capital announced the record-breaking exit of the Binding Site, a global leader in speciality diagnostics.

Macrobond’s sale to Francisco Partners is expected to close in Q3 this year.

