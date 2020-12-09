Mid Europa Partners carves out Polish arm of software major Sage Group

Central European private equity major Mid Europa Partners has agreed to carve out cloud business management company Sage Poland from The Sage Group.

Sage Poland, which operates under the Symfonia brand, provides IT systems, sales support and warehouse management, as well as software for HR, payroll and accounting.

Mid Europa partner Kerim Turkmen said, “The company already enjoys exceptional brand recognition in Poland while its market leading product portfolio offers highly functional, reliable and modular software solutions.

“We are excited to support the Symfonia team in the execution of future strategic initiatives, including new product development and the expansion of its cloud offering.

“The Symfonia acquisition builds on Mid Europa’s proven track record of investing in CEE-rooted champions in the growth sectors of digital, technology, online and B2B software.

“It adds to our existing investments in intive, and Allegro as well as the recent acquisition of Displate.”

Last month Mid Europa Partners agreed to buy a majority stake in metal poster business GWD Concept, doing business as Displate, from Credo Ventures and Miton Capital.

In October the firm, alongside Cinven and Permira, celebrated their bet on Polish e-commerce retailer Allegro paying off through Poland’s biggest-ever IPO, valuing the business at €9.8bn.

The trio bought into Allegro in a €3.25bn deal four years ago, beating off reported competition at the time from eBay and China’s Alibaba, as well as a string of other PE suitors.

