MBK Partners said to enter Car Inc takeover talks after Luckin Coffee accounting scandal impacts share price

Asian private equity major MBK Partners is reportedly in talks for a take-private buyout of China’s top car rental business Car Inc, which could value the company at up to $850m.

The HK$3.10 per share deal, which was reported by Reuters citing unnamed sources, is a premium of at least 28% compared to Car’s share price over the last month, it said.

MBK is said to be leading a consortium including Boyu Capital to make the deal.

Reuters said Car Inc’s shares have fallen by more than 50% this year, partly due to an accounting scandal at the Luckin Coffee chain with which it shares a co-founder, Charles Lu Zhengyao.

MBK closed its fifth flagship fund on its $6.5bn hard cap earlier this year.

AltAssets previously reported the private equity firm was looking to raise up to $6bn for the vehicle.

